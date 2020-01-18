|
PAYNE Raymond Allen (TIGER)
Ray passed away peacefully on 13th January 2020. Beloved husband to Joan (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Gregory, Stewart & Sue. Much loved Pop of Steven, David and Andrew. Much loved Great Poppy of Jayden and Matthew. Ray will be sadly missed by family and his many close friends.
Aged 91 Years
Ray lived life to the fullest
Relatives and friends of Ray are warmly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate his life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 commencing at 12pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020