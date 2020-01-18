Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond PAYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Allen PAYNE


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Raymond Allen PAYNE Notice
PAYNE Raymond Allen (TIGER)



Ray passed away peacefully on 13th January 2020. Beloved husband to Joan (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Gregory, Stewart & Sue. Much loved Pop of Steven, David and Andrew. Much loved Great Poppy of Jayden and Matthew. Ray will be sadly missed by family and his many close friends.



Aged 91 Years

Ray lived life to the fullest



Relatives and friends of Ray are warmly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate his life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 commencing at 12pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -