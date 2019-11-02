|
|
SANDERSON Ray of Kiama Heights
formerly of Warrington, England
Passed away after a courageous battle with asbestosis on Sunday, 27 October 2019. Loving husband of Mavis. Dearly loved father and father in law of Karl and Vanessa, Dale and Jodie. Dear Grandad of Hayley, Amy, and Zac. Ray will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends here and in the UK.
Aged 78 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Ray's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Friday, 8 November 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to
The Salvation Army
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019