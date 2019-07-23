|
|
PIKE Ray of The Village, Minnamurra
Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019. Loving son of Charles and Irene, both deceased. Loved brother of Rose, Faye, Keith, Deanna, Errol (all deceased). Dearly loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Ray will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 83 years
Rest in peace
Ray's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 12pm. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations to
RSPCA would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 23, 2019