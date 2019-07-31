|
|
BROMLEY Ray 'Brom' of Woonona
Passed away peacefully with his son by his side on the 26 July, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen. Dearly loved father and father in law of Gary and Barb, Gail and Michael. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Josh and Kate, Chloe, Beau and Chev, Kane and Amanda, Jade and Joel, Kristy and Daniel and great grandchildren Lara, Brodie. Brom will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 80 Years
Gone Fishing and Swimming
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ray's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 12 noon. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Bulli Cemetery, Carrington Street Bulli.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 31 to Aug. 6, 2019