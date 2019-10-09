Home
BAONZA, Raul Passed away peacefully on the 6th of October 2019 aged 85 years old.



Beloved husband of Araceli 'Sally', much loved father to Raul, Peni and Aitor, much loved Grandfather to David, Natalie, Eva, Ari, Jasmine, Olivia, Emily Bronte and Julian, and beloved Great Grandfather to Xavier.



Family and friends are invited to attend a service to be held at 1.30 pm on Thursday the 10th of October 2019 at the Croatian Catholic Centre, 7-9 Bellevue Rd, Figtree NSW 2525.



This will be followed by a private burial ceremony.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 9, 2019
