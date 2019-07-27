Home
Ralph "Butch" SEWELL

Ralph "Butch" SEWELL Notice
SEWELL Ralph â€˜Butch' of Warilla.



Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty. Loved father of Cheryl, and Brian. Dear brother in law of Joyce, Shirley, Yvonne, Flo, and their families. Ralph will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 84 Years

Forever in our hearts

We will miss your smiling face



Ralph's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 12 noon. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Masonic Care

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 27, 2019
