|
|
SEWELL Ralph â€˜Butch' of Warilla.
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday July 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty. Loved father of Cheryl, and Brian. Dear brother in law of Joyce, Shirley, Yvonne, Flo, and their families. Ralph will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 84 Years
Forever in our hearts
We will miss your smiling face
Ralph's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 12 noon. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Masonic Care
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 27, 2019