MEPSTEAD Raelene Mavis of Windang
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eric. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Michael & Linda (dec), Scott (dec), Glenn, Rhonda & Aho, Ian, Karen and Brett. Adored Nanny of her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild. Cherished sister of Patricia and Edward. Raelene will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 83 Years
Loved By Everyone
A Private Service will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 18, 2020