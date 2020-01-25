|
|
ISON Rae Terese of Albion Park Rail
formerly of Warilla
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 23 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late James Ross. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of, Sharron and Geoff, Russell and Sharron, Debbie and Wayne, Narrelle and Brian, Steven and Chanthone, Jeff and Natalie. Dear Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rae will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 79 years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rae's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 at 2:30pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 25, 2020