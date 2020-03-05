Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Wesley Uniting Church
On The Mall Wollongong
Rachel NORRIS Notice
NORRIS Rachel of Wollongong



Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully with uterine cancer at home on Sunday, 1 March 2020. Dearly loved wife of Garth Bridge. Cherished daughter of Penny. Much loved sister of Guy, and Jeremy. Rachel will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the UK.



Aged 55 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives, friends and colleagues are invited to attend Rachel's funeral service to be held at Wesley Uniting Church, On The Mall Wollongong on Monday, 9 March 2020 at 10:30 am.



A special thank you to the Wollongong Cancer Care Unit and staff at Wollongong Hospital.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation

'Teal Ribbon Day'

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
