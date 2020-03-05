|
|
NORRIS Rachel of Wollongong
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully with uterine cancer at home on Sunday, 1 March 2020. Dearly loved wife of Garth Bridge. Cherished daughter of Penny. Much loved sister of Guy, and Jeremy. Rachel will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the UK.
Aged 55 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives, friends and colleagues are invited to attend Rachel's funeral service to be held at Wesley Uniting Church, On The Mall Wollongong on Monday, 9 March 2020 at 10:30 am.
A special thank you to the Wollongong Cancer Care Unit and staff at Wollongong Hospital.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation
'Teal Ribbon Day'
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020