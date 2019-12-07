Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Prebble Dawn TREGONING

Prebble Dawn TREGONING Notice
TREGONING nee Prebble Dawn

of Thirroul



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 3 December 2019. Dearly loved mum of Kim. Loving Nan of Emily, Heather, and Amelia. Loved sister of the late Baden and Estelle. Dawn will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 89Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dawn's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019
