TREGONING nee Prebble Dawn
of Thirroul
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 3 December 2019. Dearly loved mum of Kim. Loving Nan of Emily, Heather, and Amelia. Loved sister of the late Baden and Estelle. Dawn will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 89Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dawn's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019