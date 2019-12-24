Home
Poppy LOOSZ


1966 - 2019
Poppy LOOSZ Notice
LOOSZ Poppy of Horsley



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 20, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Robert. Cherished mother of Alexei and Dean. Much loved daughter of Panayiotis & Isaia. Adored sister of George and Maria. Loving aunty of Elissa and Peter. Poppy will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece.



Aged 53 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



Relatives and friends of Poppy are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street, Wollongong on Monday December 30, 2019 commencing at 11am, to be followed by a burial at Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 24, 2019
