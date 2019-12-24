|
|
LOOSZ Poppy of Horsley
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 20, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Robert. Cherished mother of Alexei and Dean. Much loved daughter of Panayiotis & Isaia. Adored sister of George and Maria. Loving aunty of Elissa and Peter. Poppy will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece.
Aged 53 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
Relatives and friends of Poppy are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, Stewart Street, Wollongong on Monday December 30, 2019 commencing at 11am, to be followed by a burial at Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 24, 2019