H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
18 Stewart Street
Wollongong
View Map
More Obituaries for Pinelopi KONTARATOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pinelopi (Popi) KONTARATOS

Pinelopi (Popi) KONTARATOS Notice
KONTARATOS Pinelopi (Popi) of Fairy Meadow Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 5 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam and Chris, Annie and Tass. Much loved Yiayia of her grandchildren Andrew, Elyse, Yanni, Alex and Dimitri. Popi will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece. Aged 85 Years Rest in peace At Rest God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts Our memories of you will be treasured forever Relatives and friends are invited to attend Popi's funeral service to be held at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 18 Stewart Street Wollongong on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at 10am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. Prayers will be recited in the Chapel H. Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on 13 January, 2020 at 6pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church would be greatly appreciated.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 8, 2020
