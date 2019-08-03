|
|
LOPEZ Pilar of Lake Illawarra
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, 31 July 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Jose. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Juan and Amrul, Victoria and Chris. Loving Ma of her grandchildren Christina and Aaron, Johanna and Scott, Stephen and Rebecca, Shane and BJ, Yasmine and Darren and great grandchildren Eva, Aria, Jake, Alicia, Eddy and Elaina. Pilar will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Spain.
Aged 91 Years
Rest In Peace
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Forever in our Hearts
Reunited with Jose
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pilar's funeral service to be held at The Chapel Parsons Funeral Home 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 3, 2019