Pilar LOPEZ

Pilar LOPEZ Notice
LOPEZ Pilar of Lake Illawarra



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, 31 July 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Jose. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Juan and Amrul, Victoria and Chris. Loving Ma of her grandchildren Christina and Aaron, Johanna and Scott, Stephen and Rebecca, Shane and BJ, Yasmine and Darren and great grandchildren Eva, Aria, Jake, Alicia, Eddy and Elaina. Pilar will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Spain.



Aged 91 Years

Rest In Peace

Always Loved and Sadly Missed

Forever in our Hearts

Reunited with Jose



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pilar's funeral service to be held at The Chapel Parsons Funeral Home 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 3, 2019
