|
|
PELLIZZARI Pietro of Warrawong,
formerly of Caltrano, Italy
He passed away at home on Monday March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria. Adored father of Elizabeth, and Antonietta. Pietro will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 90 Years
We will miss your unique sense of humour
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pietro's funeral service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road Kanahooka on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10am. Following the service, his funeral will proceed to the adjoining crypts.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020