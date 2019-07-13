Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Piero PIFFERI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Piero PIFFERI

Add a Memory
Piero PIFFERI Notice
PIFFERI Piero of Barrack Heights



Passed away peacefully on 11 July 2019. Beloved husband of the Late Rhonda. Dearly loved father and father in law of Shane, Riccardo and Angela, Michelle and Craig. Much loved Nonno of his grandchildren Grace, Brittany, Naomi, Amber, Amali, and Tahj.



Aged 85 Years

Rest in Peace

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Piero's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.