|
|
PIFFERI Piero of Barrack Heights
Passed away peacefully on 11 July 2019. Beloved husband of the Late Rhonda. Dearly loved father and father in law of Shane, Riccardo and Angela, Michelle and Craig. Much loved Nonno of his grandchildren Grace, Brittany, Naomi, Amber, Amali, and Tahj.
Aged 85 Years
Rest in Peace
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Piero's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 13, 2019