OXLEY Phyllis Amelia of Dapto
Passed away suddenly at her home on August 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Noel, Loved sister of Evelyn, John, Maisie, Marjorie, David, Jean, Doug (all dec) and Betty, loved by all their families. Phyllis will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 96 Years
Reunited with Noel,
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Phyllis' funeral service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Friday August 9, 2019 at 11am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to the adjoing cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 3, 2019