Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis OXLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Amelia OXLEY

Add a Memory
Phyllis Amelia OXLEY Notice
OXLEY Phyllis Amelia of Dapto



Passed away suddenly at her home on August 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Noel, Loved sister of Evelyn, John, Maisie, Marjorie, David, Jean, Doug (all dec) and Betty, loved by all their families. Phyllis will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 96 Years

Reunited with Noel,

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Phyllis' funeral service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Friday August 9, 2019 at 11am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to the adjoing cemetery.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.