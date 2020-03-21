|
|
SERGENT PhilomÃ¨ne Josephine
Passed away on March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Pierre (dec). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne & Russell, Michael & Sue, Anne & Bruce. Cherished Grandmother (MemÃ¨re) of David, Andrew, Luke & Kym, Ashleigh & Adam, Marc & Samira, Louise & Steve, Kate & Matt, Matthew & Ruby, Peter, Jonathan & Molly. Great-Grandmother of Arlo, Cleo & Remi.
Dearly loved by her relatives in France and America.
Aged 100 Years
Forever in our hearts
Forever treasured
A private funeral was held on March 14, 2020 at
St Francis Xavier's Cathedral.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 21, 2020