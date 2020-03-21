Home
PhilomÃ¨ne Josephine SERGENT

PhilomÃ¨ne Josephine SERGENT Notice
SERGENT PhilomÃ¨ne Josephine

Passed away on March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Pierre (dec). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne & Russell, Michael & Sue, Anne & Bruce. Cherished Grandmother (MemÃ¨re) of David, Andrew, Luke & Kym, Ashleigh & Adam, Marc & Samira, Louise & Steve, Kate & Matt, Matthew & Ruby, Peter, Jonathan & Molly. Great-Grandmother of Arlo, Cleo & Remi.



Dearly loved by her relatives in France and America.



Aged 100 Years

Forever in our hearts

Forever treasured



A private funeral was held on March 14, 2020 at

St Francis Xavier's Cathedral.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 21, 2020
