Phillip John Stevenson Born 11/07/53. Passed 12/10/19. Formerly of Wollongong. Dearly beloved and cherished father of Tim, and step-father of Nickola. Beloved Grandfather of Alyssa and Heidi. Beloved brother of June, Janice, Ted, Ronald and Christopher. Beloved uncle of their respective families. Beloved friend of many. Phil's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his memorial within the Chapel of Lakeside Memorial Park 11am 25 October, 2019.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 19, 2019
