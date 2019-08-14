|
|
WAKEFORD Philip David Aged 94 years Late of Wollongong formerly of Keiraville. Passed away peacefully on 12th August, 2019. Beloved and devoted Husband for 71 years of Olive (dec). Admired Father & Father-in-law of Mary (dec'd), Phil & Robin, Anne & Michael Peacock, Chris & Leigh, Julie & Gerard Dunn. Adored Grandad of Alan, Matthew, Geoffrey, Mitchell, Patrick, Jane, Nadine, James, John, Ben & Brendan. Great Grandad of Jett & Amelia. Brother & Brother-in-law of George & Vera, Eileen & Jack Hanigan, Clarice, Harold, Norman (Barney) & Betty (all dec'd) Brother-in-law of Cath & Alex Day (both dec'd) Allan (Digger) & Mollie Bartley, (both dec'd) John (dec'd) & Margaret Bartley, Ray (dec'd) & Patricia Bartley. Dad & Mum Reunited Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Philip will be offered at St Francis Xavier Cathedral, 36 Harbour Street, Wollongong on Friday 16th August, 2019 commencing at 9:30am. Following Mass the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery, Kanahooka for burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019