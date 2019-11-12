|
|
PETROVSKA Petkana of Lake Heights
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on November 11th, 2019. Beloved wife of Cvetko (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stavre and Draga, Ilija and Desanka, Bogoja and Karen, Velika and Tome. Much loved Baba of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Petkana will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 88 Years
In God's Care
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong, on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 6pm
Petkana's funeral service will be held in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Thursday November 14, 2019 at 10am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 12, 2019