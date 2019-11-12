Home
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church
Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla
View Map
More Obituaries for Petkana PETROVSKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Petkana PETROVSKA

Petkana PETROVSKA Notice
PETROVSKA Petkana of Lake Heights



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on November 11th, 2019. Beloved wife of Cvetko (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stavre and Draga, Ilija and Desanka, Bogoja and Karen, Velika and Tome. Much loved Baba of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Petkana will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 88 Years

In God's Care



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong, on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 6pm



Petkana's funeral service will be held in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Thursday November 14, 2019 at 10am, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 12, 2019
