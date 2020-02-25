|
|
RADLOFF Peter William of Thirroul
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 22 February 2020. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Adored father and father in law of Graeme and Kate, Liesl and Stu, and Pauline. Amazing Pop of Jamie and Nat, Tamara and Jacob, Taylor, Jaylan, Ari, and Poppy Pop of Savannah, and Logan. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 74 years
Travelling with mum
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Monday, 2 March 2020 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
National Heart Foundation
would be greatly appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 25, 2020