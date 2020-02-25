Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter RADLOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter William RADLOFF

Add a Memory
Peter William RADLOFF Notice
RADLOFF Peter William of Thirroul



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 22 February 2020. Beloved husband of the late Shirley. Adored father and father in law of Graeme and Kate, Liesl and Stu, and Pauline. Amazing Pop of Jamie and Nat, Tamara and Jacob, Taylor, Jaylan, Ari, and Poppy Pop of Savannah, and Logan. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 74 years

Travelling with mum



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Monday, 2 March 2020 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to

National Heart Foundation

would be greatly appreciated



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -