|
|
WHALAN PETER of Keiraville
Passed away suddenly in Wollongong Hospital on July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Johanna. Dearly loved and adored father and father in law of Virginia, Donna and Tony, Mark and Tracy. Much loved and cherished Pop of his grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law of Nita and John. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 84 Years
Forever in our Hearts
In Gods Care
Requiem Mass for the repose of Peter's soul will be celebrated at St Brigid's CatholicChurch, Gipps Street, Gwynneville on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Melanoma Reserch Foundation
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 3, 2019