|
|
ROMELINGH Peter of Corrimal,
formerly Newcastle and Sydney
Passed away suddenly on Thursday June 4, 2020. Dearest son of Barbara and Bob (dec). Loved husband of Carolyn. Proud father of Caitlin, Mikaela, and Piper. Dear brother of Jane and Uncle to Daniel. Loved son-in-law, brother-in-law, and uncle to the Stewart and Henderson families.
Aged 60 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
A private service will be held.
Donations to NSW Police Legacy and
Surf Life Saving Australia in Peter's
name would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 9 to June 11, 2020