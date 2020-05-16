Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Private
To be announced at a later date
Peter MORRIS

Peter MORRIS Notice
MORRIS Peter of Kiama Heights



Passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle on Monday, 11 May 2020. Beloved husband of Val (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Tracy and Alf, Kay, Rhonda and John. Cherished Pa of his grandchildren Jamie, Emma, Mitchell, Jordan, Sarah, Jack and Ellen. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 81 Years

A quiet gentle man



A private service will be held.

Many thanks to the Palliative Care Team.



The family kindly invite you to watch Peter's

funeral service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 16, 2020
