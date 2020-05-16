|
MORRIS Peter of Kiama Heights
Passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle on Monday, 11 May 2020. Beloved husband of Val (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Tracy and Alf, Kay, Rhonda and John. Cherished Pa of his grandchildren Jamie, Emma, Mitchell, Jordan, Sarah, Jack and Ellen. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 81 Years
A quiet gentle man
A private service will be held.
Many thanks to the Palliative Care Team.
The family kindly invite you to watch Peter's
funeral service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 16, 2020