Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole,
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange
View Map
Peter Lesley DAVIS


1979 - 2019
Peter Lesley DAVIS Notice
DAVIS Peter Lesley of Shellharbour



Passed away on December 16, 2019. Cherished son of Don & Julie. Much loved brother of Brad, Matt and their families. Loved uncle to Amelia, Sophie and Isaac. A mate to everyone and will be missed by all.



Aged 40 Years

At Peace



Relatives and friends of Peter are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday December 24, 2019 commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blackdog Institute or Beyond Blue would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 21, 2019
