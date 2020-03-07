|
KOETZ Peter of Wollongong
formerly of Sydney/Albury
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Monday, 2 March 2020. Loved brother and brother in law of Lorna, Valerie and Jim. Beloved uncle of Julia and David and their families. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 85 Years
In God's Care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held at Living Water Lutheran Church, 15 Burelli Street Wollongong on Monday, 9 March 2020 at 10 am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 7, 2020