KIGGINS Peter of Woonona
Passed away on Monday, 24 February 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria. Dearly loved father of Aaron and Jenna. Much loved father in law of Elissa and devoted loving Poppy of Cameron, Zachary and Felix. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends.
Aged 76 years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 6 March 2020 at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020