H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
Peter KIGGINS

Peter KIGGINS Notice
KIGGINS Peter of Woonona



Passed away on Monday, 24 February 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria. Dearly loved father of Aaron and Jenna. Much loved father in law of Elissa and devoted loving Poppy of Cameron, Zachary and Felix. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends.



Aged 76 years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 6 March 2020 at 12 noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020
