|
|
JORDAN Peter of Corrimal formerly of Tarrawanna
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 31 May 2020. Beloved husband of the late Johanna. Adored father and father in law of Arthur and Sue, Christian and Gayle. Cherished Grandad of his 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law of Bob, and Terry (dec) and Carol. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family here and abroad.
Aged 82 years
Always loved and sadly missed
'On his bike'
Family kindly invite you to watch Peter's memorial service via a link available through funeralannouncement.com.au
A private service will be held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020