JORDAN Peter 3/10/55 - 16/3/20



Peter passed away unexpectedly at Barrack Heights.



He was the loving husband of the late Josephine, Father of Catherine and Phillip, son of Eva and the late Arthur, grandfather of Austin, Polly, Scarlett, and Grace, and father in law of Lucy and Nathan.



He will be remembered for his generosity, warmth and kind heart. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.



Given the current times, a private family funeral will be held shortly, with a celebration to be organised at a later date for family and friends to remember Peter.



Thank you. Eva, Phillip and Catherine



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 28, 2020
