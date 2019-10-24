Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter John TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Peter John TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Peter John of Fairy Meadow

formerly of Bulli and Grafton



Taken too soon on 6 October 2019. Beloved husband of Maggie. Dearly loved father pf Kimberlee and Michael. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.



Aged 53 years

Forever in our Hearts

God has you in His keeping



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Monday, 28 October 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Urunga Surf Club

would be greatly appreciated.



The donations to Urunga surf club via www.mycause.com.au/page/215781/in-memory-of-peter-taylor



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.