|
|
TAYLOR Peter John of Fairy Meadow
formerly of Bulli and Grafton
Taken too soon on 6 October 2019. Beloved husband of Maggie. Dearly loved father pf Kimberlee and Michael. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Aged 53 years
Forever in our Hearts
God has you in His keeping
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Monday, 28 October 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Urunga Surf Club
would be greatly appreciated.
The donations to Urunga surf club via www.mycause.com.au/page/215781/in-memory-of-peter-taylor
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 24, 2019