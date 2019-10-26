Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Peter John MCGIBBON

MCGIBBON Peter John of Russell Vale



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle on 20 October 2019. Beloved husband of Rosalynd. Dearly loved father and father in law of Alison and Andrew, Katheryn, Raymond and Emma. Poppy of his grandchildren Caitlyn, Elise, Emily, Riley, Kodi. Loved son of June and Ron (dec). Brother and brother in law of Greg and Vikki, Paul and Vivien. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.



Aged 68 years

Our memories of you will be

treasured forever



A private service has been held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019
