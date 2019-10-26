|
|
MCGIBBON Peter John of Russell Vale
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle on 20 October 2019. Beloved husband of Rosalynd. Dearly loved father and father in law of Alison and Andrew, Katheryn, Raymond and Emma. Poppy of his grandchildren Caitlyn, Elise, Emily, Riley, Kodi. Loved son of June and Ron (dec). Brother and brother in law of Greg and Vikki, Paul and Vivien. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Aged 68 years
Our memories of you will be
treasured forever
A private service has been held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019