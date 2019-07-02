|
DEVONSHIRE Peter John of Berkeley
Passed away June 26, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Deidre. Devoted father of Toni, Kim, Nicole and Sam. Adored by his 4 sisters, 2 brothers, grandkids and great grandkids. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 72 Years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends of Peter are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday July 5, 2019 commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Beyond Blue would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 2, 2019