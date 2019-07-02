Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter DEVONSHIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter John DEVONSHIRE


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Peter John DEVONSHIRE Notice
DEVONSHIRE Peter John of Berkeley



Passed away June 26, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Deidre. Devoted father of Toni, Kim, Nicole and Sam. Adored by his 4 sisters, 2 brothers, grandkids and great grandkids. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 72 Years

Rest In Peace



Relatives and friends of Peter are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday July 5, 2019 commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Beyond Blue would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.