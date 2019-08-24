|
CORNWELL Peter John 30.12.1949 - 21.08.2019 Aged 69 Years
Died suddenly and without pain
Beloved and Loving Husband of Felicity. Loved Brother-In-Law of Ailsa, Jurgen and Hedley. Loving Father and Grandfather to Kate, Toby, Ben and children. Loved by many wonderful friends.
An Exceptional Artist and a Good Man. Sadly Missed.
A Celebration of PETER's life will be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Wednesday 28th August 2019 commencing at 12 noon. Donations in lieu of flowers to Parkinsons Australia would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019