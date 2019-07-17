Home
Peter James NICHOLSON


1929 - 2019
Peter James NICHOLSON Notice
Peter died as he wished - peacefully and comfortably in the home he built 65 years ago, surrounded by, and enveloped in, love. Devoted and dedicated husband of Marie; loving and generous father of Jo Anne and Peter, Judith and Janine; doting grandfather and mentor of Jason, Michael and Fiona, Paul and Chantelle, Danielle and Brad.

Peter loved and was loved by his large extended family and his many friends. Peter died with a heart full of love and a satisfied mind.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 17, 2019
