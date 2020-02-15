|
|
MCMURRAY Peter James ('Croc') 08 April 1942 - 10 February 2020
of Dapto, formerly of Figtree
Beloved husband of Kathy. Loved brother of Rhondda. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Stephanie, Glenn, Jean, Jaco, Keith, and Phillip. Much loved Grandpa of his six grandchildren. Peter will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Aged 77 Years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020