H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Peter James ('Croc') MCMURRAY


1942 - 2020
Peter James ('Croc') MCMURRAY Notice
MCMURRAY Peter James ('Croc') 08 April 1942 - 10 February 2020



of Dapto, formerly of Figtree



Beloved husband of Kathy. Loved brother of Rhondda. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Stephanie, Glenn, Jean, Jaco, Keith, and Phillip. Much loved Grandpa of his six grandchildren. Peter will be sadly missed by his family and friends.



Aged 77 Years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Dapto, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020
