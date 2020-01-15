|
|
FORD Peter Of Warilla
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 12 January 2020. Beloved son of the late John and Sheila Ford. Loved brother and brother in law of Bobby (dec), Marie and Peter, Gary and Sue, Jan. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Aged 59 years
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held at Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Thursday, 16 January 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 15, 2020