BROWN Peter of Fairy Meadow
Passed away after a courageous battle on Thursday, 9 January 2020. Dearly adored father of Taryn, Phillip (dec), and Shane (dec). Loving uncle and loved brother and brother in law of Michelle and Matt, Warren and Angela. Adored son to Jim (dec) and Margaret. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 56Years
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Renal Ward Wollongong
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020