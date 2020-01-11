Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
View Map
Peter BROWN

Peter BROWN

Peter BROWN Notice
BROWN Peter of Fairy Meadow



Passed away after a courageous battle on Thursday, 9 January 2020. Dearly adored father of Taryn, Phillip (dec), and Shane (dec). Loving uncle and loved brother and brother in law of Michelle and Matt, Warren and Angela. Adored son to Jim (dec) and Margaret. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 56Years

Rest in Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Renal Ward Wollongong

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020
