Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Parsons Funeral Home
10 Woolworths Avenue
Warilla
Peter â€˜Carpo' CARPENTER

Peter â€˜Carpo' CARPENTER Notice
CARPENTER Peter â€˜Carpo' of Warilla



Passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Brigitte. Dearly adored father and father in law of Wayne, Suzanne and Mark (dec), Steven and Amanda. Loving Pop and Great Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 68 Years

'Gone Drinkin'



Due to the current situation relatives and friends are invited to watch Peter's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Friday April 3, 2020 at 12noon via the Webcast Link http://fcp.mediahouseplus.com//warilla-chapel-parsons/peter-carpenter/



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 1, 2020
