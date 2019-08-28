|
NAUMOVSKI Petar of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on August 24, 2019. Loved brother and brother in law of Jovan and Nada (dec), Vlade (dec) and Eleni, and loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Petar will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 79 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 6pm.
Petar's funeral service will be held in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira and Charles Street, Port Kembla on Friday August 30, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 28, 2019