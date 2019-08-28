Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Petar NAUMOVSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Petar NAUMOVSKI

Add a Memory
Petar NAUMOVSKI Notice
NAUMOVSKI Petar of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on August 24, 2019. Loved brother and brother in law of Jovan and Nada (dec), Vlade (dec) and Eleni, and loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. Petar will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 79 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 6pm.



Petar's funeral service will be held in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira and Charles Street, Port Kembla on Friday August 30, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Petar's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.