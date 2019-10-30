|
|
KUCELJ Petar of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on 24 October 2019. Beloved husband of Olga. Dearly loved father of Vlado and Branko (dec). Much loved Grandad of Adam and Kathryn, Simon and Becky, Emma and Matt and his great grandchildren Bo and Max. Petar will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends here and overseas.
Aged 87 years
Forever in our Hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of Petar's soul will be celebrated at St Francis Xaviers Cathedral, Harbour Street Wollongong on Thursday, 31 October 2019 at 11 am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 280 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019