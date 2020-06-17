|
|
COSO Petar of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday June 15, 2020. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jelena and Damien, Nevena and Vlado. Cherished Deda of Maria, Lara, and Papa of Zara, Lukas, and Dean. Petar will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 77 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Parsons Funerals, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday June 18, 2020 at 4pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Petar's funeral service to be held at St John The Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, Kenny Street Wollongong on Friday June 19, 2020 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 17, 2020