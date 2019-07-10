|
|
ANDERSEN, Per Rudy (Pete/Spotty) of Windellama, formerly of Warilla. Per passed away peacefully on 6th July 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Treasured husband of Joanne. Devoted dad and father-in-law of Lisa & Luke, Paul & Sam, Mark, Jason and Rachel. Adored poppy of Kade and Myla. Per will be missed by his many relatives and friends. Aged 61 years. 'Exploring The Universe' Per's family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service commencing at 2.00pm, Monday 15th July 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. In lieu of flowers, donations to Palliative Care would be appreciated. R. J. SIDNEY CRAIG FUNERAL DIRECTORS AFDA (NSW) EST. 1837 298 SLOANE STREET, GOULBURN, NSW 2580 CONTACT: (02) 4821 2122
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 10, 2019