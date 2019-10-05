Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy DIX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Therese DIX

Add a Memory
Peggy Therese DIX Notice
DIX Peggy Therese of Corrimal East



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Arthur. Adored mother of Simone, Janelle, Annette. Much loved Nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Peggy will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 89 Years

Resting Peacefully



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peggy's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to the

Wollongong Hospital Renal Unit

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.