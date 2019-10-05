|
|
DIX Peggy Therese of Corrimal East
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Arthur. Adored mother of Simone, Janelle, Annette. Much loved Nana of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Peggy will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 89 Years
Resting Peacefully
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peggy's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to the
Wollongong Hospital Renal Unit
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019