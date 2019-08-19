|
|
RODDEN Peggy May Passed away peacefully
Thursday August 15, 2019.
Treasured wife of Ian. Adored mother to Carole, Jon and Paul. Loving grandmother and great grandmother to Katrina, James, Julia, Jack, Rosemary, Flynn, Jemima and Benjamin. Much loved sister to Harold.
Aged 79 Years
Forever Loved
Relatives and friends of Peggy are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the White Lady Chapel, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 11.00am.
In lieu of flowers Peggy's family have requested you consider a donation to The Baird Institute, Applied Heart & Lung Surgery Research, envelopes will be available at the chapel.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 19, 2019