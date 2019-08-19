Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4285 9449
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy RODDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy May RODDEN

Add a Memory
Peggy May RODDEN Notice
RODDEN Peggy May Passed away peacefully

Thursday August 15, 2019.



Treasured wife of Ian. Adored mother to Carole, Jon and Paul. Loving grandmother and great grandmother to Katrina, James, Julia, Jack, Rosemary, Flynn, Jemima and Benjamin. Much loved sister to Harold.



Aged 79 Years

Forever Loved



Relatives and friends of Peggy are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the White Lady Chapel, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at 11.00am.

In lieu of flowers Peggy's family have requested you consider a donation to The Baird Institute, Applied Heart & Lung Surgery Research, envelopes will be available at the chapel.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices