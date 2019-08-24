|
|
ARMSTRONG (nee Deeps) Peggy of Bulli
Passed away peacefully on 22 August, 2019. Beloved wife and lifelong partner of Sid. Dearly loved and adored mother of Stephen and Sharyn. Much loved Nanna of Philip, Ian, David, James, Nicholas and Emily. Peggy will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 88 years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peggy's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019