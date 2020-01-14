Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church
Cnr Keira and Charles Street
Port Kembla
View Map
Peco APOSTOLOVSKI

Peco APOSTOLOVSKI Notice
APOSTOLOVSKI Peco of Dulwich Hill formerly of Warrawong



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 4 January 2020. Beloved son of Jordan (dec) and Persa. Loved brother of Zivko. Uncle of Aleksandra and Nikola. Peco will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 61 Years

Rest in Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peco's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira and Charles Street, Port Kembla on Thursday, 16 January 2020 at 12.00 noon to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 14, 2020
