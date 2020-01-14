|
|
APOSTOLOVSKI Peco of Dulwich Hill formerly of Warrawong
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 4 January 2020. Beloved son of Jordan (dec) and Persa. Loved brother of Zivko. Uncle of Aleksandra and Nikola. Peco will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 61 Years
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peco's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira and Charles Street, Port Kembla on Thursday, 16 January 2020 at 12.00 noon to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 14, 2020