Pearl (Annie) TOZER


1925 - 2019
Pearl (Annie) TOZER Notice
TOZER Pearl (Annie) Of Dapto.

Passed away peacefully on 31 August, 2019.



Dearly beloved Wife of the late Bob. Much loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Gary & Denise, Carol & Les (dec), Jeff & Lee. Adored Nanna Toz to all her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren & Great Great Grandchildren. Pearl will be sadly missed by her family and friends.



Aged 94 Years

At Peace



Relatives & friends of Pearl are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 5th September, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 3, 2019
