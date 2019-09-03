|
|
TOZER Pearl (Annie) Of Dapto.
Passed away peacefully on 31 August, 2019.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Bob. Much loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Gary & Denise, Carol & Les (dec), Jeff & Lee. Adored Nanna Toz to all her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren & Great Great Grandchildren. Pearl will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Aged 94 Years
At Peace
Relatives & friends of Pearl are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 5th September, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 3, 2019