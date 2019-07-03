|
|
MICEVSKI Pavlina â€˜Packa' Of Warrawong
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Riste (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Lubica and Blagoja, Snezana and Miguel, Zarko and Tatjana. Much loved Baba of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pavlina will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 83 Years
Forever in our hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong TONIGHT Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 6pm.
Packa's funeral service will be held in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Thursday, July 4 2019 at 12 noon, to be followed by a burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 3, 2019