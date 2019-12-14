|
|
STANTON Pauline June of Shellharbour
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday 9 December 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of Barry 'Stumpy'. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Phillip, Leanne and Richard. Cherished Nan and Gran of her grandchildren Jacob and Elise, Melanie and Izack, and great granddaughter Isabelle. Loved sister and sister-in-law of her family. Aunt and great aunt of her many nieces and nephews. Pauline will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 75 Years
Although we cannot see you
you are with us everyday
for the love that you gave us
will never fadeaway.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pauline's funeral service to be held at Albion Park Anglican Church, 253 Tongarra Road Albion Park on Monday, 16 December 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019