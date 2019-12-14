Home
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Albion Park Anglican Church
253 Tongarra Road
Albion Park
Pauline June STANTON Notice
STANTON Pauline June of Shellharbour



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday 9 December 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of Barry 'Stumpy'. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Phillip, Leanne and Richard. Cherished Nan and Gran of her grandchildren Jacob and Elise, Melanie and Izack, and great granddaughter Isabelle. Loved sister and sister-in-law of her family. Aunt and great aunt of her many nieces and nephews. Pauline will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 75 Years

Although we cannot see you

you are with us everyday

for the love that you gave us

will never fadeaway.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pauline's funeral service to be held at Albion Park Anglican Church, 253 Tongarra Road Albion Park on Monday, 16 December 2019 at 11am.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019
