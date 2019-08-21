Home
Paul John (Shep) SHEPHERD


1970 - 2019
SHEPHERD Paul John (Shep) of Albion Park Rail



Shep passed away suddenly, in hospital, on Monday 12th August, 2019. Loving husband of Sonya. Adored father to Luke (dec), Brittaney, Sarah and Blake. Stuart, Ryan and Elizabeth. Dear son of Barbara (dec), Bruce and Patricia. Loved brother to Steven, Melissa, Michael and Mark. Loved son and son-in-law of George and Betty Hanzy. Shep will be sadly missed by his family and many dear friends.



Aged 48 Years

Go the Mighty Dragons!



Shep's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 26th August, 2019 commencing at 10 am.



Shep's family has requested that Red and White colours be worn on the day by all those attending.



Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital ICU for the care given to Shep.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 21, 2019
